SUN vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match, May 18, 11:30 PM IST

SUN vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Sunrisers and Western Storm: The laggards of Group A points table, Sunrisers and Western Storm will have a faceoff with each other in the English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 on May 18, Wednesday.

Western Storm lost their opening match to Central Sparks by 20 runs. It was a poor batting performance by the team. Western Storm ended up with only 136 runs in 20 overs while chasing a target of 157. Skipper Sophie Luff was the only positive for the team as she scored 43 runs off 29 balls.

Sunrisers’ first loss in the tournament came against South East Stars by six wickets. The team was also let down by the batters. They scored 122 runs in 20 overs. For the team to do well in the league, it is important for players like Cordelia Griffith and Mady Villiers to score runs.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers and Western Storm, here is everything you need to know:

SUN vs WS Telecast

Sunrisers vs Western Storm game will not be telecast in India.

SUN vs WS Live Streaming

The SUN vs WS fixture will be streamed live on the Sunrisers and Western Storm’s youtube channel.

SUN vs WS Match Details

Sunrisers and Western Storm will play against each other at the County Ground in England at 11:30 PM IST on May 18, Wednesday.

SUN vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sophie Luff

Vice-Captain – Mady Villiers

Suggested Playing XI for SUN vs WS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nait Wraith

Batters: Fran Wilson, Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Luff

All-rounders: Georgia Hennessey, Danielle Gibson, Mady Villiers, Grace Scrivens

Bowlers: Fran Morris, Kelly Castle, Lauren Filer

SUN vs WS Probable XIs:

Sunrisers: Alice Macleod, Grace Scrivens, Mady Villiers, Kelly Castle(c), Amara Carr(wk), Cordelia Griffith, Sonali Patel, Kate Coppack, Abtaha Maqsood, Gaya Gole, Naomi Dattani

Western Storm: Alex Griffiths, Sophie Luff (c), Fran Morris, Lauren Filer, Katie George, Danielle Gibson, Nat Wraith(wk), Nicole Harvey, Lauren Parfitt, Georgia Hennessey, Fran Wilson

