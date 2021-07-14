Sundar Pichai Shares Snap of Him Playing Cricket - Check it Here

While cricket is played in many countries across the globe, India has a special liking for the sport. The gentleman’s game enjoys staggering popularity in India as many citizens consider cricket as a religion and the cricketers as demi-gods. You will hardly come across any Indian citizen who hasn’t played cricket in their childhood or hasn’t watched the game even once.

There is a popular saying, “You can take an Indian out of India, but you can’t take India out of an Indian."The Chief Executive Officer of Google, Sundar Pichai perfectly fits the bill. Pichai lives in Silicon Valley where sports like football and baseball are more popular. However, Pichai is an ardent follower of cricket and has often talked about his love for the game.

Google’s CEO recently made headlines as he shared snaps of him playing gully cricket in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pichai was involved in an in-depth conversation with BBC’s Amol Rajan at his Silicon Valley Headquarters. During the interaction, the two spoke at lengths about a variety of topics ranging from sustainability, quantum computing, and Pichai’s childhood days in India.

The interview ended with Amol and Pichai squeezing in some time to play cricket. Pichai shared the pictures of the same on his official Instagram handle. The picture seems to have been taken in a park. The CEO and Amol used a box to essay the role of stumps. While Pichai can be seen standing with a bat in his hand, his mate was gearing up to bowl.

Posting the picture of his official Instagram handle, Pichai wrote a caption that read, “After a great chat about everything from growing up in India, to quantum computing to sustainability, BBC’s Amol Rajan and I squeezed in a little cricket too. Thanks for visiting!”

