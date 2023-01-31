Sune Luus Named South Africa Captain For Women's T20 World Cup as Dane van Niekerk Left Out

Sune Luus will captain South Africa in the upcoming Womens T20 World Cup, which takes place from February 10-26, with regular skipper Dane van Niekerk, who has not played international cricket since September 2021, left out of the squad for the showpiece event due to not meeting Cricket South Africa’s fitness requirements.

Sune had been leading the side in Dane’s absence with Chloe Tryon as her deputy, including in the ongoing T20I tri-series involving India and West Indies in East London. Dane has been recovering from a broken ankle sustained early last year and had failed to meet the fitness requirements for the ongoing tri-series too.

“A huge congratulations to the players and management selected to represent South Africa at the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Everyone across the cricketing fraternity and the nation are backing the team all the way as they take on the rest of the world."

“The Proteas Women have developed into a powerhouse in world cricket over the last decade, with the team making multiple semi-finals along the way. This group of players have been gifted with the once-in-a-career opportunity of playing in a World Cup on home soil and we believe this crop of players have the ability to rise to the occasion and give it their all," said Enoch Nkwe, CSA Director of Cricket of Cricket.

South Africa will play the final on February 2 against India in East London after finishing second on the tri-series points table and then proceed to participate in the global showpiece event at home.

“The Momentum Proteas have the potential to make history when they take to the field at the T20 World Cup at home. CSA and cricket-loving South Africans have no doubt this squad will go on to make the country proud."

“Captain Sun Luus and head coach Hilton Moreeng along with the talented squad and support staff will have all the armoury required to conquer the world with the support of the entire nation, including the passionate and patriotic fans in the host cities of Cape Town, Paarl and Gqeberha."

“On behalf of CSA, I wish the team the very best throughout the tournament and may they rest assured that the whole of South Africa is standing tall beside them," said Pholetsi Moseki, CSA Chief Executive.

South Africa, ranked fifth in Women’s T20I rankings, open the tournament on February 10 against Group A opponents Sri Lanka in Cape Town. They then take on New Zealand and Australia on February 13 and 18 at Paarl and Gqeberha respectively, before facing Bangladesh on February 21 at Cape Town.

Group B is made up of England, India, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland. The top two teams in the group will advance to the semi-finals before the champions are crowned in a grand finale on February 26 at Newlands, Cape Town.

South Africa squad: Sune Luus (captain), Chloe Tryon (vice-captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker and Annerie Dercksen.

Non-traveling reserves: Micaela Andrews, Tebogo Macheke and Tumi Sekhukhune

