Sunil Gavaskar Among Worst Players in Nets, You'd Wonder How He'll Score Runs: Kiran More

Sunil Gavaskar is among the best Test batsmen ever produced, but he was one of the worst players in the nets according to former India wicketkeeper Kiran More.
Gavaskar scored 10122 runs from 125 Tests, batting in the era of the legendary West Indies pacers with small bats and little protective equipment. His game in the nets though, was a lot different according to More.
"He was one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets,” More said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast. "He used to never like practising in the nets. When you see him practice in the nets and he’s going to play in a Test match tomorrow, and when he goes and bats in a Test match it’s 99.9 per cent different. When you see him bat in the nets it’s like ‘How is he going to score runs?’ And then when you see him next day morning it’s like ‘Wow’."
More said Gavaskar's concentration and discipline helped him stand apart from the rest.
“The best God-given gift given to Sunil Gavaskar is his concentration. The level of concentration he had was unbelievable. Once he would get into his zone, nobody could get close to him or he would not listen to you. If you’re talking next to him or dancing next to him, he’ll be in his zone and he’ll be focussing on his cricket,” he said.
"Sunil was very disciplined. I remember when I came into the Indian team, we played a lot of domestic cricket together for the West Zone. I remember a Test match at Wankhede and Sunil got out for about 40 or 30. And when he came back, there was nobody in the dressing room. Everybody was running around, in every corner they were trying to hide.
"He came inside the dressing room and he threw his gloves, he was so upset because he got out for 30 or 40. He used to never like it. If he got out for a duck or five runs or 10 runs, he’s fine, but if he’s batting there for one hour and gets out, he used to hate that. ‘How can I get out?’ But he was very highly regarded, respected in the dressing room."
