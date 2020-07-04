Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 1, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Raptors *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Raptors
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC

Brno Raptors elected to bat
Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 25, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Empire CC *

3/1 (0.5)

Empire CC
v/s
Helsinki Cricket Club
Helsinki Cricket Club

Helsinki Cricket Club elected to field

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Sunil Gavaskar Among Worst Players in Nets, You'd Wonder How He'll Score Runs: Kiran More

Sunil Gavaskar is among the best Test batsmen ever produced, but he was one of the worst players in the nets according to former India wicketkeeper Kiran More.

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2020, 11:09 AM IST
Sunil Gavaskar Among Worst Players in Nets, You'd Wonder How He'll Score Runs: Kiran More

Sunil Gavaskar is among the best Test batsmen ever produced, but he was one of the worst players in the nets according to former India wicketkeeper Kiran More.

Gavaskar scored 10122 runs from 125 Tests, batting in the era of the legendary West Indies pacers with small bats and little protective equipment. His game in the nets though, was a lot different according to More.

"He was one of the worst players I’ve ever seen in the nets,” More said on The Greatest Rivalry podcast. "He used to never like practising in the nets. When you see him practice in the nets and he’s going to play in a Test match tomorrow, and when he goes and bats in a Test match it’s 99.9 per cent different. When you see him bat in the nets it’s like ‘How is he going to score runs?’ And then when you see him next day morning it’s like ‘Wow’."

More said Gavaskar's concentration and discipline helped him stand apart from the rest.

“The best God-given gift given to Sunil Gavaskar is his concentration. The level of concentration he had was unbelievable. Once he would get into his zone, nobody could get close to him or he would not listen to you. If you’re talking next to him or dancing next to him, he’ll be in his zone and he’ll be focussing on his cricket,” he said.

"Sunil was very disciplined. I remember when I came into the Indian team, we played a lot of domestic cricket together for the West Zone. I remember a Test match at Wankhede and Sunil got out for about 40 or 30. And when he came back, there was nobody in the dressing room. Everybody was running around, in every corner they were trying to hide.

"He came inside the dressing room and he threw his gloves, he was so upset because he got out for 30 or 40. He used to never like it. If he got out for a duck or five runs or 10 runs, he’s fine, but if he’s batting there for one hour and gets out, he used to hate that. ‘How can I get out?’ But he was very highly regarded, respected in the dressing room."

indian cricketkiran moresunil gavaskar

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more