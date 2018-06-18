Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sunil Gavaskar Backs 10-team World Cup, Says Associates Must Qualify on Merit

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: June 18, 2018, 8:19 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar Backs 10-team World Cup, Says Associates Must Qualify on Merit

File image of Sunil Gavaskar (Getty Images)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed the International Cricket Council's decision to reduce the 2019 World Cup to a 10-team affair, stating that if Associate countries like Ireland and Scotland cannot make it to the World Cup through the qualifying tournament, then they don't deserve to be a part of the showpiece event.

Gavaskar stated his strong views in his column for the daily Mid-Day. The Associate nations have protested ICC's decision and the matter came up again after Scotland's upset win over the world's top ODI side England in a recent international outing.

"Meanwhile Scotland's surprise win over England has again raised the cry about the number of teams for next year's World Cup," he wrote. "These people have forgotten that there was a tournament among Associate members and the two of the bottom ranked Test playing countries to qualify for next year's World Cup. Afghanistan and West Indies qualified by getting to the finals.




"The point here is simple that if Ireland and Scotland, from where most of the noise comes about the number of teams for next year's World Cup, were not good enough to qualify in an associate members event then how can they even think in terms of playing with the big boys in the World Cup? It's like subcontinent teams asking to be included in the football World Cup.

Gavaskar in his scathing observation wrote that one victory is not good enough for teams to think that they are ready to compete at the highest level.

"Get real guys, one win does not make you good enough to play in the cricket World Cup. If these teams are included then like we have seen in previous editions the quality of the game comes down and dilutes an event as big as the World Cup," he wrote.

Teams like Zimbabwe, Scotland, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Nepal, Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong competed in ICC's World Cup qualifier earlier this year. The final of the tournament was contested between Afghanistan and West Indies, who qualified for the 2019 event.

Scotland were hit hard due to the absence of DRS in the tournament as crucial decisions went against the team in the tournament.

Also Watch

DRSICC World Cupscotlandsunil gavaskarworld cup qualifier
First Published: June 18, 2018, 7:06 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking