Sunil Gavaskar Backs 10-team World Cup, Says Associates Must Qualify on Merit

Gavaskar stated his strong views in his column for the daily Mid-Day. The Associate nations have protested ICC's decision and the matter came up again after Scotland's upset win over the world's top ODI side England in a recent international outing.
"Meanwhile Scotland's surprise win over England has again raised the cry about the number of teams for next year's World Cup," he wrote. "These people have forgotten that there was a tournament among Associate members and the two of the bottom ranked Test playing countries to qualify for next year's World Cup. Afghanistan and West Indies qualified by getting to the finals.
"The point here is simple that if Ireland and Scotland, from where most of the noise comes about the number of teams for next year's World Cup, were not good enough to qualify in an associate members event then how can they even think in terms of playing with the big boys in the World Cup? It's like subcontinent teams asking to be included in the football World Cup.
Gavaskar in his scathing observation wrote that one victory is not good enough for teams to think that they are ready to compete at the highest level.
"Get real guys, one win does not make you good enough to play in the cricket World Cup. If these teams are included then like we have seen in previous editions the quality of the game comes down and dilutes an event as big as the World Cup," he wrote.
Teams like Zimbabwe, Scotland, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Nepal, Papua New Guinea and Hong Kong competed in ICC's World Cup qualifier earlier this year. The final of the tournament was contested between Afghanistan and West Indies, who qualified for the 2019 event.
Scotland were hit hard due to the absence of DRS in the tournament as crucial decisions went against the team in the tournament.
Also Watch
-
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Top 5 iOS 12 Features Announced At Apple WWDC 2018
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Forbes 2018: Run-Machine Virat Kolhi Among World's Highest Paid Athlete
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Dravid Asked Us to Play Our Natural Game in England: Prithvi Shaw
First Published: June 18, 2018, 7:06 PM IST