Sunil Gavaskar Backs Rahul Dravid to Become Team India's Next Head Coach

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has backed Rahul Dravid to take over the charge of Team India’s head coach position after the ongoing T20 World Cup. Reportedly, Dravid has applied for the position which was advertised by BCCI a few days back as the mega ICC event is the last assignment as head coach for Ravi Shastri. The former India captain has been linked with the job for a very long time as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah also want him to take over the position.

After Dravid’s formal application, Gavaskar feels that he doesn’t think anyone else needs to apply for the post anymore.

“Without a doubt. I don’t think anyone else even needs to apply anymore. The way he has handled the Under-19 team, given them direction, the manner in which he has worked at the NCA, just shows his capability, not only inside the ground but out of it as well," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“He is good at administrative duties too; he has that capability. And that is why I think him applying for the post is just a formality," added Gavaskar.

Former India pacer Madan Lal also echoed Gavaskar’s opinion and emphasized on Dravid’s work as India A and Under-19 teams as a coach to make his case strong.

“Like Sunny bhai mentioned, he already has led India A and Under-19 teams to so many tours and recently even coached the national team in Sri Lanka, so when you start coaching from a junior level, you know the players that have come through the ranks," Lal told Sports Tak.

The veteran pacer further said it is the best thing that has happened as Dravid calm demeanour will take Team India to several heights.

“This is the best thing that has happened. He has graduated from the bottom and there can’t be a better candidate. He has a calm demeanour and has several qualities that will help the Indian team go even higher," he said.

Meanwhile, a BCCI official confirmed that Dravid applied for the post on the deadline day.

“Yes, Rahul has formally applied today as it’s the last day of the deadline. His team at the NCA, bowling coach Paras (Mhambrey) and fielding coach Abhay (Sharma) have already applied. His application was just a formality,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

