Sunil Gavaskar Does the Snake Dance; B'desh Fans Are Far From Impressed

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 19, 2018, 2:45 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar. (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Snake Dance has become quite the rage after the Nidahas Trophy, as Bangladesh stars celebrated their victories over Sri Lanka with the snake dance.

Mushfiqur Rahim first bought out the snake dance after Bangladesh chased down 214 to register a stunning victory over Sri Lanka, after that in a hotly contested game, when Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in the virtual semi-final, the whole team started doing the snake dance.

Now, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar too joined in the fun, breaking into an impromptu snake dance in the commentary box after Brett Lee's request. Gavaskar's dance appeared to be in good humour but Bangladesh fans on Twitter were far from impressed.













In a rather thrilling finale, Dinesh Karthik hit a six off the final ball as India defeated Bangladesh by 4 wickets to win the Nidahas Trophy.

Rohit Sharma scored a fine 56 but India made a mess of what looked like a simple chase when the skipper was batting.

Vijay Shankar who was promoted up the order ahead of Dinesh Karthik struggled to get any sort of timing, ending unbeaten on 17 off 19 balls.

Karthik walked into bat when Bangladesh were on top and India needed a special effort from the experienced batsman. He certainly delivered, scoring 29 off just 8 balls which included three sixes and two boundaries.

First Published: March 19, 2018, 2:45 PM IST

