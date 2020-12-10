Sunil Gavaskar Feels Virat Kohli Has Been Most Impactful Player for India in ODIs in Last Decade

There is hardly any doubt to Virat Kohli's greatness. He has single-handedly won tons of matches for India and continues to do so. Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Team India Sunil Gavaskar spoke on how Kohli has been the most impactful player in ODIs in this decade for India.

He said, “I think if you look as an individual, then certainly it’s got to be Virat Kohli, because if you look at the number of matches he’s won for India when India has been chasing big scores. I look at the impact a player has had, and not just the runs or wickets that he has taken, and in that aspect, you have got to say that in this decade it really has been Virat Kohli who has had the most impact on the matches that India has won.”

On the other hand, Australia opener Matthew Hayden believes otherwise. In his opinion, MS Dhoni has been the most impactful player in ODIs for Team India in this decade. He said, “I think it’s really important and significant that MS Dhoni has won a World Cup and a Champions Trophy. That World Cup for me, that’s a real big milestone. I have mentioned it before we have played loads of cricket in the one-day format and I just feel that when it comes to being ready for a World Cup, you not only got to have a good leader but you also need to have a calm strong player in the middle order like he has.”

Meanwhile, Kohli’s record breaking and setting spree continues in the ongoing tour of Australia. Kohli added another record to his kitty, when he matched Sachin Tendulkar’s record to complete 3,000 international runs in Australia. Kohli recently surpassed Tendulkar’s limited overs record for being the quickest batsman to breach the 12,000 runs. He equalled the master blaster’s achievement in the white-ball format as the run-machine slammed 85 runs in the third and final T20I against Australia to continue his blitzkrieg with the bat.

The former batting maestro ended his career with 3,300 runs in Australia, while Kohli’s ongoing onslaught has so far amassed him, 3,052 runs across formats. He has so far scored 1,274 runs in Tests, 1,327 runs in ODIs and 451 from T20Is.

The 32-year-old also became the sixth overseas player to reach the 3,000-run mark in Australia. He joins an elite club of batsman such as Sir Vivian Richards, Desmond Haynes, David Gower, Brian Lara and Tendulkar. Richards tops the list with 4,529 runs from 95 games.