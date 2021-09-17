Sunil Gavaskar Gives His Verdict on Virat Kohli’s Decision to Step Down as T20 Captain

India skipper Virat Kohli is set to step down as T20I captain after the conclusion of the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20I World Cup. The mega event, which will be held in September and October in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is also Kohli’s maiden T20I World Cup as captain. The cricketer announced it on Thursday.

Kohli in a strong-worded letter on Twitter stated that he has taken the decision to manage his workload and to focus on his batting. Now, several speculations and rumours have been doing rounds on the Internet following the shocking announcement.

And, now, the former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar has also joined the bandwagon as he believes Kohli stepped down from T20I captaincy due to all the speculations about his leadership that was doing rounds in media in the last six months. Gavaskar even went on to claim that someone might have hinted to Kohli that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the national selectors are not “impressed” with his white-ball captaincy.

“There were a lot of talks from the past six months on his white-ball captaincy. He might have got a hint that BCCI and selectors aren’t impressed with his white ball captaincy,” Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

In his letter, Kohli also maintained that he will continue to lead the India men’s team in Test and ODIs. Sharing his take on Kohli’s decision, Gavaskar said that now it is up to the selectors whether they want Kohli to continue as ODI captain or want to hand over the reins to someone else.

However, the 72-year-old asserted that there are no questions about Kohli’s Test captaincy and he should continue as an Indian skipper in the longest format of the game.

Meanwhile, following Kohli’s announcement, several past and present cricketers have expressed their desire to see Kohli lifting the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup so that the talismanic skipper can sign off in style.

