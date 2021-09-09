Sunil Gavaskar Hails MS Dhoni’s Appointment as Mentor, Expresses his Only Concern

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from India’s squad announcement for the upcoming T20 World Cup was the appointment of former India captain MS Dhoni as the mentor of the side. While it was welcomed by fans and players alike, Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his reservations on the appointment citing previous experiences.

Gavaskar hailed the decision but was quick to add that he hopes there are no clashes over tactics and team selection with present head coach Ravi Shastri. However, he did agree that Dhoni’s appointment will serve as a big boost for the Indian side in the World Cup as he understands all the nuances of the game.

Gavaskar recalled an incident from 2004 when he joined the Indian cricket team as a consultant, but the then head coach John Wright started worrying about his own role. Citing this experience Gavaskar raised his concern that any such disagreement over the tactics and team selection may have some effect on the team. However, he said that Dhoni’s appointment will be a big boost for the team.

“MS Dhoni’s appointment itself will be a big boost for Team India. He has so much experience, he knows everything. There was no bigger, destructive player than MS Dhoni when he was active in international cricket," Gavaskar told Aaj Tak.

Gavaskar also added that if Ravi Shastri and MS Dhoni click and they are on the same wavelength, Indian cricket will benefit immensely. Dhoni, who will lead Chennai Super Kings in the 2nd phase of IPL 2021, has already worked with the Jharkhand team as a mentor.

The former Indian opener said that Dhoni understands big tournaments and under him, India won the World Cup in 2011 after 28 years. He even led a young side to their maiden triumph in a T20 World Cup back in 2007 and his presence in the squad will only benefit the players.

