Sunil Gavaskar is a Fan of T20 Cricket, Reveals Player he Would Want to Play Like

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar, unlike many from his generation, is a fan of T20 cricket. He listed out certain aspects that make the format interesting. “I know a lot of people who played around my time, they’re not happy with the T20 format, but I actually love it. I love it for the simple reason that you know it’s a 3-hour game, and you get a result, and you get to see so much action. When somebody plays the switch hit and the reverse sweep, I’m out of my chair because I think those are fabulous and incredible shots, and it takes a lot of skill to be able to hit them for sixes,” Gavaskar said on The Analyst Inside podcast.

In his own era, players rarely hit the ball in the air, whereas in T20s it is just the opposite. Yet Gavaskar is a big fan. Asked about one player he would have wanted to bat like, Gavaskar came up with a rather expected answer.

“AB de Villiers… bat like him, you know 360 degrees, play everything. I mean, just make it look as if you’re having a net. He makes it look so simple. He hits a fair distance, and he is very elegant as well. When he hits some of those shots, I love how his bat’s follow-through goes right over the shoulder. It’s not one of those punches; it’s like a proper shot. I love watching him bat” the former India captain explained.

Recently, there were call of ABD returning to international cricket, but South Africa coach Mark Boucher cleared the air and confirmed that the 37-year-old is not making a comeback. He also listed out the potential reason for ABD’s decision. Boucher went on to say that, though de Villiers was in talks with the management, he decided otherwise and did not want to take up place of a deserving youngster.

