Sunil Gavaskar Laments Gossip-mongering in Indian Cricket, Lauds Virat Kohli for Ably Handling 'Rift' Rumour

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who himself was a victim of captaincy-related controversy has lauded Virat Kohli for the way he handled the entire alleged Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma rift. On Wednesday, the India Test captain addressed the media and extended his full support to Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid saying, “Rohit is a very able captain and very tactically sound and Rahul, “great man-manager."

The cricket legend also lamented gossip-mongering in Indian cricket and said, “This has been the problem with Indian cricket for years. Whenever there are two players with a bit of up-down regarding captaincy, one captain here and the other there, then the rumors that spread here," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

“I am not saying that media does it but it happens a lot via social media and public media. These rumors that fly out have now been proven as fake news. This is all wrong because all of us need to take Indian cricket forward, whether we are playing or not," he added.

Gavaskar also said that it doesn’t matter who is the captain of the team because every player plays his or her part in the team’s success.

“This is absolutely right. When you play for the Indian team, you dedicate your body and mind to it and thrive for its success. It doesn’t matter who is or isn’t the captain because you get pride in your own performance and helping the team win…"

“There’s no two ways about the fact that whoever plays for the Indian team, does it with all his/her energy. Yes, this is a sport, you can’t always be successful. That’s why even yesterday I said that don’t believe these reports via these sources. Ask the players themselves."

Team India will be back in action with the Test series against South Africa from December 26 in Centurion. The three-match Test series will be followed by as many ODI. While Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the red-ball series due to hamstring injury, BCCI medical is hopeful that the newly appointed ODI skipper will be available for the ODI series.

