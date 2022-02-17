Sunil Gavaskar Makes a Huge Claim, Says Players 'Don’t Try as Hard' for National Team When IPL is Nearby

Former India captain and cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has made a huge claim ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 season. In his column for the Times of India, Gavaskar has opined that some players ‘don’t try hard’ when playing for their country if the Indian Premier League (IPL) is around.

“The auction is a life-changing one for all the players as it opens doors to a secure future for them and their families. That can also lead to some to not try as hard when playing for their country, especially when the IPL is round the corner, so to speak," Gavaskar wrote.

He further added that since auctions are life-changing moments so often cricketers do not try that hard.

“This is to ensure that there is no injury that will prevent them from being fit for the IPL and missing out on the security that an IPL contract guarantees. So the diving and sliding, or the hard throws from the deep, are not attempted for fear of doing some damage that will mean withdrawal from the IPL."

Gavaskar added that the fans of the franchises would be looking for early signs of whether their teams were right in signing players on for big money. .

“For those who were unlucky, it’s an opportunity to prove that it was a mistake not to pick them and with more matches and teams in the IPL, there is always an opportunity to be a replacement player," said Gavaskar.

“The followers of each franchise will be looking for early signs whether the money that they forked out is going to be worth it. That in itself will create pressure of expectations from the players and that could be a telling factor in these matches," the former India captain said.

The upcoming 2022 IPL is expected to start in the later part of March and is scheduled to run till May end. The BCCI is mulling to host the entire tournament in Mumbai, as it offers multiple cricket grounds which would reduce travel, and similar debacle like they faced during the 2021 edition.

