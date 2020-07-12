Sunil Gavaskar Perturbed by Nasser Hussain's Comment on Indian Teams of Pre-Ganguly Era
Former India opener has hit out at Nasser Hussain for saying that the Indian team got tough under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. In a fortnightly column Gavaskar wrote, "Nasser went on to say that earlier, the team would be wishing the opposition good morning and smiling at them etc. See this perception: That if you are nice then you are weak. That unless you are in the face of the opposition, you are not tough.
