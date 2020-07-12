Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 12 July, 2020

Nicosia Tigers CC

160/7 (18.5)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Toss won by Nicosia Tigers CC (decided to bat)
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

204 (67.3)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

318 (102.0)

England lead by 170 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Sunil Gavaskar Perturbed by Nasser Hussain's Comment on Indian Teams of Pre-Ganguly Era

Former India opener has hit out at Nasser Hussain for saying that the Indian team got tough under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. In a fortnightly column Gavaskar wrote, "Nasser went on to say that earlier, the team would be wishing the opposition good morning and smiling at them etc. See this perception: That if you are nice then you are weak. That unless you are in the face of the opposition, you are not tough.

Cricketnext Staff |July 12, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
"Is he suggesting that Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh to name just a few were not tough? That just because they went about their business without any chest-thumping, swearing, screaming and pumping their arms in obscene gestures, they were weak?

"And what does he know of toughness of the teams in the '70s and '80s which won overseas as well as at home to make that statement? Yes, Ganguly was a top captain, taking over the reins at a most delicate time in Indian cricket, but to say that earlier teams were not tough is nonsense."

He went on to write, that he was sad that no one on the show challenged Hussain's view.

"It's about time the TV guys stopped using head-nodders when aspersions are cast on our cricket history and use people who will stand up and counter this bullying which actually consolidates the perception that we are too nice and therefore not tough," remarked Gavaskar.

He then went on to write about the racism in the sport, and also that Michael Holding's outburst was his best birthday gift.

"Why does everything negative have to do with the word black? Blackmailed, blackballed, blacklisted to give just three examples. I am sure readers smarter than me will come up with more such examples, but this is just to show the influencing, which I believe the modern word is for brainwashing."

Michael HoldingNasser Hussainracismsunil gavaskar

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more