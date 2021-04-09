Sunil Gavaskar Picks his IPL XI of All Time

As the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is gearing up for a crackling start with the opening game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), the former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar picked his best IPL XI of all time. Speaking on a show on Star Sports, Gavaskar made the tough choice of selecting just 11 players from a pool of wonderful domestic and overseas cricketers.

Starting with the opening slot, the renowned cricket analyst picked veteran Indian opening batsman Rohit Sharma along with West Indies explosive power-hitter Chris Gayle. Rohit is the fourth-highest run-getter in IPL while Gayle boasts of having a strike rate of 150+ in the Indian League.

The third position was awarded to SRH skipper and highest overseas run-getter in IPL, David Warner while Gavaskar picked batting maestro and RCB skipper Virat Kohli for the fourth slot. Notably, Kohli has stamped his authority in the T20 Extravaganza too by amassing a whopping 5878 runs, the highest by any player.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Gavaskar chose MrIPL, Suresh Raina, the second-highest run-getter after Kohli, for the fifth slot while he decided to go with former South Africa captain and Mr. 360 for the number six batting position. There is no doubt that the position of wicketkeeper-batsman was awarded to former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Speaking about Dhoni, Gavaskar also chose him as the skipper of his Playing XI ahead of Rohit. Statistically, Rohit is the most successful captain as he has lead Mumbai Indians to the trophy five times while Dhonihas won the title three times.

Further, Gavaskar also picked a lethal bowling line-up with two spinners, who also have the ability to contribute with the bat. Ravindra Jadeja and Sunil Narine are the two spinners who made it to Gavaskar’s IPL XI while the two pacers included in the elite squad are Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Lasith Malinga. The former Indian captain also picked Sri Lanka’s legendary pacer Malinga as the 12th man.

Sunil Gavaskar’s all-time IPL XI: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga (12th man).

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here