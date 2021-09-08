Sunil Gavaskar Picks India's T20 World Cup Squad: Shardul And Suryakumar Make The Cut But no Place For Dhawan, Iyer And Kuldeep

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has revealed his choices for India’s T20 World Cup squad which is expected to be announced on Wednesday. Gavaskar has surprisingly left out opener Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer from his list.

The BCCI is meeting today to pick up the 15-man squad for the showpiece event set to be begin in UAE from next month. The tourney was scheduled to be held in India but was shipped to Oman (qualifiers) and UAE citing the monsoon season and coronavirus situation in the country.

Apart from the two surprising omission, Gavaskar’s list largely includes those you would expect to be part of the squad. It is led by Virat Kohli with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah among others making the cut.

Dhawan was named the captain of India’s limited-overs squad for the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year in July. Iyer, on the other hand, has been out of action since March this year after a shoulder injury and is all set to make his competitive return in the second phase of IPL 2021, also to be held in UAE.

Gavaskar has included Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar (subject to fitness) and Shardul Thakur in his squad though.

On why he picked Krunal, the cricketer-turned-commentator explained to Sports Tak, “He’s an all-rounder, a very experienced player, has performed very well in the IPL for the past many years so he surely deserves a place. He’s left-handed, which is an advantage as well."

The bowling department is led by Jasprit Bumrah alongside Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar while Yuzvendra Chahal is the lone specialist spinner with Kuldeep Yadav not finding a place.

India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

Gavaskar’s India T20 World Cup squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar (if fit), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here