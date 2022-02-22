Sunil Gavaskar Points Out Rohit Sharma's Biggest Challenge as India's All-Format Captain

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has pointed out the challenge Rohit Sharma is going to face as India’s new all-format captain. Rohit was named India’s white-ball captain last year after Virat Kohli relinquished T20I captaincy. While Kohli also stepped down as Test skipper, earlier this year, following a series defeat to South Africa. The BCCI has announced Rohit as the new Test captain to give him the leadership charge in all three formats.

Gavaskar highlighted that the biggest challenge for Rohit is to manage the mental and physical conditioning of the players looking at the jam-packed schedule.

“I think the challenge is getting the players to play at their highest as far as their mental and physical conditioning is concerned because there is so much of cricket which not just the Indian team is playing but the international cricket," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“There is going to be 2 months of IPL and then 5 T20Is against South Africa and then that one-off Test in England followed by T20i series there. It’s a gruelling schedule. So how to manage the players as far as their form and fitness are concerned. That’s going to be the biggest challenge for Rohit and the team management," he added.

Advertisement

Rohit started the full-time white-ball captaincy journey on a high with T20I series wins over New Zealand and West Indies. India jumped to the top of the latest ICC T20I team rankings after white-washing West Indies 3-0. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue also clean sweep Windies in the ODI series.

Gavaskar further said that Rohit as a captain has provided clarity to the players about their roles in the team.

“The way he has steadied the team, the players have the clarity (about their roles). I am not saying that the clarity wasn’t there before as that would be wrong as I am not inside the dressing room. From the way Rohit Sharma speaks, it seems like players know their roles and knows what the captain and team expects from them. So, the players are trying their best to live up to the expectations and responsibility," said Gavaskar.

Rohit’s first challenge as the Test captain will commence with two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting from March 4.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here