Sunil Gavaskar Receives Support After Backlash as #WeSupportGavaskar Trends

Veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is now receiving support from Twitter users after being criticized for his commentary on Virat Kohli involving Anushka Sharma. The comments were made during the IPL 2020 match between Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab. The hashtag #WeSupportGavaskar was trending on Friday through Saturday as many Twitter users opined that Gavaskar’s comments were not distasteful and taken out of context.

This came after the legendary batsman issued a statement () explaining his remarks. In his clarification given to multiple media houses, Gavaskar said, “Rohit didn’t strike the ball well in his first match, MSD didn’t strike the ball well, Virat also didn’t strike the ball. Most of the batsmen have because of the lack of practice. That was the point that was being made”.

Sunil Gavaskar is the legend and should not give any explanation to Druggist Bollywood.#WeSupportGavaskar — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) September 26, 2020

He further said that the India captain also had “no practice” and the only practice that he had was when a video was circulated that featured Virat and Anushka playing in their building compound where Anushka was bowling to him. Gavaskar maintained that this is what he meant during his commentary on Virat’s game. “Where am I blaming her? Where am I being sexist in this? I am just stating what was seen in the video which was maybe recorded by somebody in the neighbouring buildings and then put up. That’s the only thing I am doing”.

“If somebody has interpreted it, what can I do?” Gavaskar said. These comments led Twitter users to opine that the former player was criticized for no good reason and many supporters started criticizing Anushka for reacting based upon misinformation. The actress had written an Instagram story yesterday (), asking Gavaskar why he said what he said and why she was being dragged into cricket.