Sunil Gavaskar Reserves Special Praise For Shikhar Dhawan After Match-Winning Knock Against PBKS

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday heaped praises on Delhi Capitals opener Sunil Gavaskar for maintaining his top form in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

Talking to official broadcasters, Indian batting great said that Dhawan is a player who doesn’t take his form lightly.

He added that Dhawan has been in atremendousfrom ever since the since started and has been consistent with his game. “He is not taking it easy at all. Sometimes, batsmen tend to take the good form for granted, get into bad habits. But he hasn’t got into any,” Gavaskar said.

Dhawan on Sunday scored an unbeaten 66 runs off 47 balls as Delhi Capitals hammered Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League. Dhawan’s knock was laced with six fours and two sixes. The veteran Indian opener now also leads the list of leading run-scorers in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

“Look at some of his shots. These are the shot which has always got runs. He hasn’t tried to do anything different,” said Gavaskar, adding that these shots from the batsman has helped his perform in all formats, including the longer ones as well.

The southpaw has amassed 380 runs from eight matches at an average of 54.28 and strike rate of 134.27. Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, who was forced to sit out from the match after getting diagnosed with acute appendicitis, is sitting at the second spot in the leading run-scorer list with 331 runs from seven games.

With the win over Punjab, Delhi have moved to the top spot in the IPL table with 12 points.

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will next take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 35th match of IPL.

