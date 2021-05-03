- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
Sunil Gavaskar Reserves Special Praise For Shikhar Dhawan After Match-Winning Knock Against PBKS
Shikhar Dhawan scored an unbeaten 66 runs as Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets on Sunday.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 3:58 PM IST
Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday heaped praises on Delhi Capitals opener Sunil Gavaskar for maintaining his top form in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).
Talking to official broadcasters, Indian batting great said that Dhawan is a player who doesn’t take his form lightly.
He added that Dhawan has been in atremendousfrom ever since the since started and has been consistent with his game. “He is not taking it easy at all. Sometimes, batsmen tend to take the good form for granted, get into bad habits. But he hasn’t got into any,” Gavaskar said.
Dhawan on Sunday scored an unbeaten 66 runs off 47 balls as Delhi Capitals hammered Punjab Kings by seven wickets in the 29th match of the Indian Premier League. Dhawan’s knock was laced with six fours and two sixes. The veteran Indian opener now also leads the list of leading run-scorers in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.
“Look at some of his shots. These are the shot which has always got runs. He hasn’t tried to do anything different,” said Gavaskar, adding that these shots from the batsman has helped his perform in all formats, including the longer ones as well.
The southpaw has amassed 380 runs from eight matches at an average of 54.28 and strike rate of 134.27. Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, who was forced to sit out from the match after getting diagnosed with acute appendicitis, is sitting at the second spot in the leading run-scorer list with 331 runs from seven games.
With the win over Punjab, Delhi have moved to the top spot in the IPL table with 12 points.
Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will next take on Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 35th match of IPL.
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule