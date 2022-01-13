Sunil Gavaskar Reveals How Ravi Shastri's 'Rocket' Triggered Mohammed Shami's Revival

On Day 2 of the Cape Town Test between India and South Africa, Mohammed Shami’s destructive spell in the afternoon session contributed to the Men in Blue’s 13-run first-innings advantage. Shami broke the partnership and struck twice in an over to tip the balance of the game in India’s favour, with Temba Bavuma and Keegan Petersen creating a threatening-looking partnership for India.

While Bumrah finished with 5/42 – his seventh five-for in Tests – Shami’s figures of 2/39 were impressive. Shami’s comeback in recent years has been extraordinary, but it turns out that it was during India’s tour of South Africa in 2018 that sparked the pacer’s resurrection. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, during the commentary on Star Sports, narrated an intriguing incident about Shami’s transformation.

“At the Wanderers, the last time around in 2018, was when they actually got stuck into him apparently because till then he hadn’t really delivered. They said to him that on this pitch if you’re not going to take wickets then… So the word is and I am not too sure that Ravi gave him a rocket. And then he came out and destroyed South Africa. Sometimes you know, you need to put an arm around a player, sometimes you’ve got to just get stuck into him,” Gavaskar said on air.

India had been on the back foot for the whole of the Test match, with South Africa capturing all the key moments, but Shami’s strikes right before the tea break left the hosts depending heavily on Keegan Petersen and the bowlers to secure a crucial first-innings advantage.

Gavaskar elaborated on Shami’s outstanding performance on Wednesday at the Newlands Stadium, suggesting that seeing fellow pacers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah feature among the wickets column may have inspired him to scalp a couple himself. He added that the Bavuma-Petersen partnership was delightful to watch but it was also threatening India and they needed a wicket at that point and Shami delivered. He opined that it’s rare that somebody of Shami’s calibre is out of the game for long.

