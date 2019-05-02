Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Sunil Gavaskar to Sponsor Heart Surgeries for Children

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 2, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar to Sponsor Heart Surgeries for Children

(Image: Twitter)

Loading...
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar will sponsor 34 lifesaving heart surgeries during the opening of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani International Centre for Child Heart Care in Navi Mumbai.

The heart surgeries, which will be carried out in the next few months, are for children from the underprivileged sections of society.

The state-of-the-art centre in Navi Mumbai is all set to be the first such centre in the west zone and will provide free of cost services and the first paediatric cardiac surgery is scheduled for later this month.

"These tiny tots are waiting for their hearts to be healed. Paediatric cardiac treatment should be within the reach of every child and every parent irrespective of financial or social status. I am pleased that Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre is now open in Mumbai and will provide precious life-saving service to the people," Gavaskar said at the opening of the Heart Care Centre.

The centre is also going to treat children with congenital heart disease who are awaiting surgical intervention. It will also support and train healthcare workers and Anganwadi sevikas at the grassroots level in basic pediatric cardiac detection and treatment, to help strengthen primary maternal and infant health services in the region.
Off The Fieldsunil gavaskar
First Published: May 2, 2019, 9:13 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...