Sunil Gavaskar to Sponsor Heart Surgeries for Children

The heart surgeries, which will be carried out in the next few months, are for children from the underprivileged sections of society.
The state-of-the-art centre in Navi Mumbai is all set to be the first such centre in the west zone and will provide free of cost services and the first paediatric cardiac surgery is scheduled for later this month.
"These tiny tots are waiting for their hearts to be healed. Paediatric cardiac treatment should be within the reach of every child and every parent irrespective of financial or social status. I am pleased that Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre is now open in Mumbai and will provide precious life-saving service to the people," Gavaskar said at the opening of the Heart Care Centre.
The centre is also going to treat children with congenital heart disease who are awaiting surgical intervention. It will also support and train healthcare workers and Anganwadi sevikas at the grassroots level in basic pediatric cardiac detection and treatment, to help strengthen primary maternal and infant health services in the region.
First Published: May 2, 2019, 9:13 PM IST