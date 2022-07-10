Sunil Gavaskar Turns 73: Astonishing Records of the Cricket Legend That Make Every Indian Proud

Sunil Gavaskar, who is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen the world has ever seen, turned 73 today, that is July 10. Famous as ‘little master’ among his fans, he is in the list of the finest cricketers that have played the sport. The champion ruled the batting charts in the time when cricket pitches were not batsman-friendly. His talent, fearless attitude, and the will to mount runs made him a threat to bowlers. He served the country for 16 years before bidding adieu in November 1987. Gavaskar holds various records batting records in the longest format of the game.

Here are some of the records by Gavaskar in Test cricket:

First to reach 10,000 runs

Gavaskar was the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. The remarkable milestone was reached on 7th March 1987 in the Test match against Pakistan at Ahmedabad. On this day, he finished with 10,122 runs in test cricket. 34 Centuries in Test cricket

Little master, for a pretty long time, ruled the list of most centuries. After playing 125 Test matches, he scored 34 centuries. Later, in 2005 the record was broken by ‘God of cricket’, Sachin Tendulkar. 13 centuries against West Indies

The 70s and 80s era is very special for West Indies as they were hard to defeat. But they happened to be Gavaskar’s favourite team when it came to smashing runs. In the 27 matches he played against them, he scored 13 centuries. 774 runs against WI in a series

He is the only cricketer to score 774 runs against West Indies in a series. First to carry the bat

Gavaskar was the first Indian to carry his bat throughout the innings in Faisalabad Test against Pakistan. He had scored 127* runs in that innings. Topped the 1K charts four times

He is the only batsman who has for a record four times scored more than 1,000 runs in a calendar year. Consistency at centuries

He is the only batsman in the world who has scored most consecutive centuries on two cricket grounds. He scored four consecutive centuries in both Port of Spain and Wankhede Stadium. Century in taking catches

Gavaskar was an incredible batsman but also a shrewd fielder. Excluding the wicket keepers, he was the first Indian fielder to score a century in terms of catches in Test cricket. For the record, he has taken 108 catches in his Test career.

