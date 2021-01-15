Sunil Gavaskar vs Tim Paine, Round 2: 'Tactically Found Wanting, Not the Best Man to Lead Australia'

India vs Australia (TEST)

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar once again lashed out at Tim Paine's captaincy, saying the Australian skipper has been found wanting tactically in the ongoing Test series

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar once again lashed out at Tim Paine's captaincy, saying the Australian skipper has been found wanting tactically in the ongoing Test series. Gavaskar said he has always had doubts over Paine's captaincy, pointing to multiple decisions in the tour.

"I’ve had doubts about his captaincy for some time,” Gavaskar told Channel 7.

India vs Australia: Team India Anxious as Pacer Navdeep Saini Picks Up Injury During Brisbane Test

“I think in the second Test match, having dismissed India for 36, you win the toss and the grass was 3mm more than in Adelaide and Australia opts to bat first when they should’ve actually fielded and put India in.

“Because India was without Virat Kohli as well, they would’ve been mentally gone. But instead Australia batted, were dismissed for under 200 (and then lost the game).

Shane Warne Apologises for Foul-mouthed Marnus Labuschagne Rant

“And then in Sydney on the last day, only two wickets falling after Ajinkya Rahane got out in the second over of the final day.

“Bowling changes, field placings, everything is such – I’m talking tactically he’s been found wanting.

“And don’t forget what happened a year ago in the Ashes when Ben Stokes and Jack Leach added 80 or 90 runs to win a game. That also shows captaincy-wise, tactically wise he’s not probably the best man to lead Australia.”

Earlier, Gavaskar had earlier called Paine's captaincy 'hopeless'.

“As a captain, (Paine’s) got no tactical nous at all,” Gavaskar had told India Today.

“I mean when you’re having somebody like a Mitchell Starc or a Pat Cummins, with the kind of pace and bounce that they generate, not to have a fielder in the leg gully to Indians who are not very tall, it just tells you that you have no idea about captaincy.

“Because when you fend the ball off around or under your shoulders, the odd ball is going to go up in the air. It happened in the first Test, now again in this Test there were a couple of opportunities, but he didn’t have anybody there.

“Even towards the end when it was clearly obvious that India was looking to save the game and not go and win it, he had a cover, when that man could have been brought in.

“Because even if a boundary had been hit, it wasn’t going to affect the Australians. He could’ve had two men around the corner … and there were a couple of chances that could have been taken if an extra man had been there.

“So as a captain, well, he’s hopeless and he’s probably captaining for the last time in this series from a tactical point of view.”

Paine had brushed aside Gavaskar's comments, saying it doesn't affect him.

"I’m not going into it, getting into a back and forth with Sunny Gavaskar. “I don’t think I’m going to win that.

“Look, he’s entitled to his opinion. It doesn’t affect us one iota. [If] anything it’s adding to the Test match, which is great. So Sunny can keep saying what he wants to say but at the end of the day it’s got absolutely nothing to do with him.”