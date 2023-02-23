Sunil Gavaskar Wants Team India to Win WTC Final and ODI World Cup 2023

The year 2023 is set to be a big one for the Indian cricket team with Rohit Sharma’s side set to take part in multiple marquee events. There’s the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, which India are currently leading 2-0 having retained the coveted trophy.

The ICC World Test Championship final 2021-23 will take place in June at the Oval, and then there’s the Asia Cup 2023, which continues to be a major sticking point between the two neighbouring nations, India and Pakistan.

Finally, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be hosted in the subcontinent later this year, so it’s going to be a gruelling schedule for the player, but a chance for the Men in Blue to end their wait to win an ICC title, their first since 2013.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has named the two titles that he hopes the Indian team to win in the year 2023 and finally end the long wait for that elusive ICC trophy.

Follow live - India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final: Radha Removes Alyssa Healy

Now that India are on the cusp of glory, just one win away from sealing their place in the World Test Championship final, the cricketer-turned-commentator hoped that the Men in Blue can make it to their second successive WTC final and lift the trophy in June.

He also wanted Rohit’s side to win the ODI World Cup 2023, for which the hosts would be favourites, having won the trophy back in 2011 in the subcontinent.

Speaking to Sportstar, Gavaskar said, “When you see a champion being felicitated, you also want to be one. And when your athletes are improving their personal bests, that is when you know everything is on the right track."

“There are two titles that I’d like the Indian men’s team to win — one is the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup is the other. There is, of course, the Asia Cup in between these two. If that comes back to India, nothing quite like it," the veteran added.

ALSO READ| ‘When Rohit Sharma Started His Career..’: Gautam Gambhir Jumps to KL Rahul’s Defence Amid Batting Struggles

Apart from the men’s side, the India women’s team is also set to clash with familiar foes Australia in the T20 World Cup semifinal.

Gavaskar backed Harmanpreet Kaur’s side to etch their names in the history books and make it to their second successive final.

“Australia has been a stumbling block for quite a while. The women’s team will need that one big win like the men’s squad in 2018-19 in Australia. If the Indian women manage to get past the Aussies and go on to win the World Cup, it will be a big boost," Gavaskar said.

Get the latest Cricket News here