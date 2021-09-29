Sunil Gavaskar Wants This Batsman to Captain India in 'Next Two World Cups'

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has asserted that opener Rohit Sharma should be made Indian team captain for the next two T20 World Cups. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials are yet to name India’s new T20I captain after Virat Kohli’s announcement of not continuing as the skipper in the shortest format post ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Recently during a cricket-based show, Gavaskar backed Rohit as Virat’s successor after the ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Gavaskar made the assertion amid media reports indicating that India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma is most likely to take over from Kohli after this World Cup. Apart from backing 34-year-old opener Rohit as Indian captain for T20Is, Gavaskar also offered two names for the position of vice-captain.

Gavaskar said that Rohit should take over as Indian team captain from this T20 World Cup and continue to remain in the same position at least till the next edition of the tournament in Australia next year. The 2020 edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia was cancelled due to the situation posed by the global Covid pandemic. Now, it is slated to be played in 2022.

“I think Rohit Sharma for the next two World Cups. Rohit Sharma would definitely be my choice for the captaincy of the Indian team for both these T20 World Cups," Gavaskar said in Cricket Connected, a show on Star Sports.

Gavaskar said that since the World Cups are back-to-back and hence BCCI should not change too many captains ahead of these big tournaments.

Gavaskar gave two names for the vice-captain’s position in the Indian team. He considered KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant for the role.

