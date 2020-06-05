Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Sunil Gavaskar Was North Pole to My South Pole: Kris Srikkanth

June 5, 2020
Sunil Gavaskar Was North Pole to My South Pole: Kris Srikkanth

Former India opener Kris Srikkanth believes that his opening pairing with Sunil Gavaskar worked so well because they had such contrasting styles of play.

Srikkanth said that while he was not worried about technique and often played across the line and hit balls over the top, Gavaskar was a 'perfectionist' when it came to playing technique.

Speaking about his legendary partnership with Gavaskar, one of the all-time greats, on Star Sports 1 Tamil “Cricket Connected – Aatam Thodarattum”, Srikkanth said: “I made my debut in 81 and in the early 80s, nobody had seen that kind of game. When they saw me, everyone went like who is this batsman, who is playing across the line, hitting over the top and I did not worry about technique.

"Gavaskar on the other hand was a perfectionist. He had great technique, he used to leave the ball and everything so well. It is often said that opposite poles attract each other. He was the North pole and I was the South pole.”

Meanwhile Star Sports 1 Tamil resident expert & former India opening batsman Sadagoppan Ramesh also spoke about various other openers like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. He also had a special word for one left-hander from Down Under: Mathew Hayden.

Speaking about the Aussie, Ramesh said, “Amongst the openers I saw in action, Hayden was someone I really thought was a great player. I always wished I could play the technique he uses.”

Murali Vijay, who made his debut in Sourav Ganguly’s last Test, spoke about how it was important for him to blend into a team with players from different states, languages & backgrounds.

“First 10 matches, the feel in the dressing room, that atmosphere, that respect, people should have that comfort feeling in the dressing room– the comfort is very important in the dressing room. I feel that is very important in any level of cricket.”

