Sunil Gavaskar’s Funny Reaction to Jasprit Bumrah The Nightwatchman Takes Twitter by Storm
Gavaskar said that Bumrah would be speaking about this day 30-40 years later and tell his grandchildren that he batted third for India. “He won’t tell the circumstances,” said Gavaskar.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 19, 2020, 3:56 PM IST
On the second day of the first Test match between India and Australia at Adelaide, former Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar reacted hilariously to Jasprit Bumrah’s entry at the third position in the batting order as a nightwatchman. Bumrah is a bowler and usually comes later in the batting order.
The idea behind sending Bumrah as a nightwatchman was to not expose top batsmen to the adverse conditions. Bumrah came to the crease after the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw. Bumrah batted along with Mayank Agarwal and faced 11 deliveries.
Also read: India vs Australia: After Slumping to 36-9, India Succumb to Eight-wicket Defeat in Adelaide
As reported by 7 Cricket, Gavaskar said that Bumrah would be speaking about this day 30-40 years later and tell his grandchildren that he batted third for India. “He won’t tell the circumstances,” said Gavaskar.
Several Twitter users found Gavaskar’s comment about Bumrah rather funny.
So true😂😂 https://t.co/RMgZHAbAzM— Madhan Ramanathan (@sportsphysiouk) December 18, 2020
Hahahaha😂 https://t.co/Da3XpBheDE— Thiyagaraj (@ImThiyag) December 18, 2020
One Twitter user said that he hopes Bumrah’s grandchildren would know the concept behind a night watchman in cricket.
Hoping, his grandchildren would be aware of the concept of night watchman in Test cricket. 😂 https://t.co/GFfdNmq6AE— Prateek⏺ (@Prateekzone) December 18, 2020
Navneet Purohit, who seemed like a fan of Jasprit Bumrah, said that the cricketer would be breaking enough records for his grandchildren to know their grandfather was and said that he would not need to tell about this particular Test match.
He will break enough record for his grandchildren to know who their grandfather was; he won’t need to tell them #AUSvIND— Navneet Purohit (@navneet_nicky) December 18, 2020
Another user added to Gavaskar’s comment and said that Bumrah will also be able to tell his grandchildren that he successfully negotiated 11 balls and faced the deadly combination of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.
& Successfully negotiated 11 balls and remained unbeaten on day 2 of the test match against the deadly duo of Starc & Cummins— Viswam Nataraj (@CMDViswamsGroup) December 18, 2020
As it turned out, the plan to send Bumrah to protect the batsmen for the next day didn’t work out. Virat Kohli’s men failed miserably in Adelaide and India registered its lowest ever Test score of 36. The previous lowest score by an Indian team in a Test was 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.
India will be playing four Test matches against Australia in the series Down Under for the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking