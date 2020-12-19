Sunil Gavaskar’s Funny Reaction to Jasprit Bumrah The Nightwatchman Takes Twitter by Storm

CRICKETNEXT

Gavaskar said that Bumrah would be speaking about this day 30-40 years later and tell his grandchildren that he batted third for India. “He won’t tell the circumstances,” said Gavaskar.

On the second day of the first Test match between India and Australia at Adelaide, former Indian cricketer and commentator Sunil Gavaskar reacted hilariously to Jasprit Bumrah’s entry at the third position in the batting order as a nightwatchman. Bumrah is a bowler and usually comes later in the batting order.

The idea behind sending Bumrah as a nightwatchman was to not expose top batsmen to the adverse conditions. Bumrah came to the crease after the dismissal of Prithvi Shaw. Bumrah batted along with Mayank Agarwal and faced 11 deliveries.

As reported by 7 CricketGavaskar said that Bumrah would be speaking about this day 30-40 years later and tell his grandchildren that he batted third for India. “He won’t tell the circumstances,” said Gavaskar.

Several Twitter users found Gavaskar’s comment about Bumrah rather funny.

One Twitter user said that he hopes Bumrah’s grandchildren would know the concept behind a night watchman in cricket.

Navneet Purohit, who seemed like a fan of Jasprit Bumrah, said that the cricketer would be breaking enough records for his grandchildren to know their grandfather was and said that he would not need to tell about this particular Test match.

Another user added to Gavaskar’s comment and said that Bumrah will also be able to tell his grandchildren that he successfully negotiated 11 balls and faced the deadly combination of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

As it turned out, the plan to send Bumrah to protect the batsmen for the next day didn’t work out. Virat Kohli’s men failed miserably in Adelaide and India registered its lowest ever Test score of 36. The previous lowest score by an Indian team in a Test was 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.

India will be playing four Test matches against Australia in the series Down Under for the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

