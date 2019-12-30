Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 25, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 30 December, 2019

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

133/9 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers*

85/1 (10.4)

Rangpur Rangers need 50 runs in 57 balls at 5.26 rpo
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 December, 2019

1ST INN

Hobart Hurricanes *

63/5 (10.4)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Melbourne Stars
Melbourne Stars

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Sunil Gavaskar's Trust to Lose Plot Allotted For Cricket Academy

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar's organization may lose the plot it had received to build an indoor cricket stadium in Mumbai three decades ago, as there has been no forward movement on the land for the best part of 30 years.

Cricketnext Staff |December 30, 2019, 2:19 PM IST
Sunil Gavaskar's Trust to Lose Plot Allotted For Cricket Academy

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar's organization may lose the plot it had received to build an indoor cricket stadium in Mumbai three decades ago, as there has been no forward movement on the land for the best part of 30 years.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has written a letter to the state government, urging them to take back the land which was handed over to Gavaskar's foundation in 1988 under the condition that the construction would start in three months and be completed in three years. The terms and conditions have been revised thrice since then, but there has been no construction on it yet.

“The allotment of the land was made over 31 years ago. But the construction work (for the academy) is yet to commence. We’ve sent a proposal to the state government for resumption of the land,” MHADA CEO Milind Mhaiskar was quoted as saying.

The move has also been backed by BJP MP Ashish Shelar, a former president of the MCA who expressed the same in a letter written to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray who reportedly met Gavaskar in the recent past.

“I’m writing to you in regard of the land allotment and the recent meeting of Shri Sunil Gavaskar with your kindself,” Shelar wrote to the chief minister, according to the report. He added, “At various times since the allotment of the land, Shri Gavaskar has sought relaxations and concessions in the terms and conditions of the allotment, which has been granted by the government. Despite this, no lease agreement has been signed, nor have steps been taken to protect the land (against encroachments).

“We are immensely proud of Gavaskar’s cricketing achievements and would like Mumbai and the country to benefit from his immense wisdom, but given the extraordinary delay of three decades since the allotment and the non utilisation, I would appreciate if MHADA goes forward with its decision for ensuring the utilisation of the plot for setting up of a cricket academy.”

cricket academygavaskarMHADAsunil gavaskar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more