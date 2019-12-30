Sunil Gavaskar's Trust to Lose Plot Allotted For Cricket Academy
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar's organization may lose the plot it had received to build an indoor cricket stadium in Mumbai three decades ago, as there has been no forward movement on the land for the best part of 30 years.
