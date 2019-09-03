Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

Sunil Joshi Appointed Uttar Pradesh Ranji Coach

PTI |September 3, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
Sunil Joshi Appointed Uttar Pradesh Ranji Coach

Former India spinner Sunil Joshi has been appointed as coach of the Uttar Pradesh Ranji team for a one-year term, the UPCA has announced.

The former left-arm spinner from Karnataka will join the training camp on September 20.

The Karnataka stalwart, who was Bangladesh's spin consultant till the World Cup, had applied for the Indian team's bowling coach job but was not shortlisted.

"We have appointed Sunil Joshi as coach of our team for one year. He will join the camp before the Vijay Hazare trophy," Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) Secretary Yudhvir Singh said.

Mansur Ali Khan had coached the side in the last season. The UPCA has not yet decided on captaincy.

UP had won their maiden and only Ranji title in 2005-06 and have been runners-up five times.

ranji trophySunil Joshiuttar pradesh

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019

NZ v SL
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...