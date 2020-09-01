Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

125/4 (14.0)

England need 66 runs in 36 balls at 11 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

91/7 (15.0)

Warwickshire need 68 runs in 30 balls at 13.6 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

134/2 (16.1)

Somerset beat Glamorgan by 8 wickets
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

151/7 (18.2)

Sussex need 15 runs in 10 balls at 9 rpo

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

Sunil Narine Had Kidney Stones Removed, Reveals His CPL and IPL Coach Brendon McCullum

Sunil Narine had kidney stones removed, which is why he missed Trinbago Knight Riders' last three Caribbean Premier League 2020 matches, revealed coach Brendon McCullum

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 10:49 PM IST
Sunil Narine had kidney stones removed, revealed Brendon Mccullum

Sunil Narine had kidney stones removed, which is why he missed Trinbago Knight Riders' last three Caribbean Premier League 2020 matches, revealed coach Brendon McCullum on Tuesday. Narine had started the CPL season with two half-centuries apart from miserly spells with the ball, but did not feature in Knight Riders' last three matches for reasons undisclosed.

"He's good, he had a bit of an issue, a strange injury actually - kidney stones and he had them removed the other day," McCullum revealed. "He has been good, ever since he had them taken out he has been great. He played football yesterday, which he loves. We saw him really get up for that as well. He's determined for a big performance today, hopefully we see the best of him.

"He's good, he had a bit of an issue, a strange injury actually - kidney stones and he had them removed the other day," McCullum revealed. "He has been good, ever since he had them taken out he has been great. He played football yesterday, which he loves. We saw him really get up for that as well. He's determined for a big performance today, hopefully we see the best of him.

"He started the tournament so well, we know he's such a world class player especially in these type of conditions."

Narine's recovery and participation in the match will be welcome news for IPL fans. Two other IPL stars - Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell - also returned to the field after missing matches in the CPL. Bravo, who also plays for Knight Riders in CPL, missed their previous match while Tallawah's Russell missed their previous two matches.

The CPL is scheduled to end on September 10, with the IPL set to start on September 19 in UAE.

