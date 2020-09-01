Sunil Narine had kidney stones removed, which is why he missed Trinbago Knight Riders' last three Caribbean Premier League 2020 matches, revealed coach Brendon McCullum on Tuesday. Narine had started the CPL season with two half-centuries apart from miserly spells with the ball, but did not feature in Knight Riders' last three matches for reasons undisclosed.
Speaking to the host broadcaster ahead of the match against Jamaica Tallawahs, McCullum confirmed that Narine has recovered and feeling much better. Narine opened the batting for Knight Riders and smashed 29 off 11 with five fours and a six. With the ball, he returned figures of 4-0-23-1. Narine will also play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2020, with McCullum as his coach.
"He's good, he had a bit of an issue, a strange injury actually - kidney stones and he had them removed the other day," McCullum revealed. "He has been good, ever since he had them taken out he has been great. He played football yesterday, which he loves. We saw him really get up for that as well. He's determined for a big performance today, hopefully we see the best of him.
ALSO READ: Had Told My Mom That Day That I Would Take a Hat-Trick, and I Did: Kuldeep Yadav
"He started the tournament so well, we know he's such a world class player especially in these type of conditions."
ALSO READ: Harry Gurney to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Ruled Out of IPL and T20 Blast
Narine's recovery and participation in the match will be welcome news for IPL fans. Two other IPL stars - Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell - also returned to the field after missing matches in the CPL. Bravo, who also plays for Knight Riders in CPL, missed their previous match while Tallawah's Russell missed their previous two matches.
The CPL is scheduled to end on September 10, with the IPL set to start on September 19 in UAE.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Sunil Narine Had Kidney Stones Removed, Reveals His CPL and IPL Coach Brendon McCullum
Sunil Narine had kidney stones removed, which is why he missed Trinbago Knight Riders' last three Caribbean Premier League 2020 matches, revealed coach Brendon McCullum
Upcoming Matches
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020
AUS vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings