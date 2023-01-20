Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa T20 League 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will battle it out against the Joburg Super Kings at St George’s Oval at Gqeberha on January 21. The Sunrisers are in exceptional form at the moment, clocking three straight victories. Their last outing against Paarl Royals resulted in a convincing win, placing them second in the South Africa T20 League table with 12 points from five games. Aiden Markram was a dominating presence for them with bat and ball in their last encounter, bagging the player of the match award. He has slowly become an integral part of their lineup.

Contrastingly, Joburg Super Kings are placed bottom of the table with eight points from five games so far. The Super Kings also succumbed to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Pretoria Capitals in their last outing. They are in dire need of a victory to salvage their campaign

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings.

When will the South Africa T20 League match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) vs Joburg Super Kings (JSK) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 21, Saturday.

Where will the South Africa T20 League match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) vs Joburg Super Kings (JSK) be played?

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) vs Joburg Super Kings (JSK) fixture will be played at St George’s Oval, Gqeberha.

What time will the South Africa T20 League match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) vs Joburg Super Kings (JSK) begin?

The match will begin at 9 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa T20 League match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) vs Joburg Super Kings (JSK) match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) vs Joburg Super Kings (JSK) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa T20 League match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) vs Joburg Super Kings (JSK) match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) vs Joburg Super Kings (JSK) match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

SUNE vs JSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-Captain: Marco Jansen

Suggested Playing XI for SUNE vs JSK Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Donovan Ferreira, Kyle Verreynne

Batters: Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd,

Bowlers: Roelof van der Merwe, Ottniel Baartman, Aaron Phangiso

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings Possible Starting XI:

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing XI: Adam Rossington, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, , Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, Sisanda Magala, Ottniel Baartman

Joburg Super Kings probable playing XI: Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis, Leus du Plooy, Kyle Verreynne, Donovan Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Alzarri Joseph, Aaron Phangiso, Nandre Burger

