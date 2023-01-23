Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch South Africa T20 League 2022-23 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Sunrisers Eastern Cape will battle it out against the Paarl Royals at St George’s Oval at Gqeberha on January 24. The Sunrisers are currently second in the South Africa T20 League table with 17 points from seven games. The Easter Cape team recorded a humongous 124-run victory over the Durban Super Giants in their last game. Adam Rossington’s 74-run knock gave them the perfect start as they went on to score 210 runs in the first innings. Roelof van der Merwe took six scalps earning him the player of the match award.

The Paarl Royals also recorded a clinical six-wicket victory in their last game against Pretoria capitals. The Royals put on a great overall performance as they sit in fourth position on the SA T20 League table with 13 points from seven games. The victory against Pretoria now sees them level on points with MI Emirates. That said, the Emirates still have a game in hand over the Royals. The last time these two teams met, Sunrisers Eastern Cape triumphed over Paarl Royals with five wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals.

When will the South Africa T20 League match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on January 24, Tuesday.

Where will the South Africa T20 League match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) be played?

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) fixture will be played at St George’s Oval, Gqeberha.

What time will the South Africa T20 League match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) begin?

The match will begin at 05:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa T20 League match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the South Africa T20 League match Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) vs Paarl Royals (PRL) match is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

EAC vs PRL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aiden Markram

Vice-Captain: Bjorn Fortuin

Suggested Playing XI for EAC vs PRL Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Adam Rossington

Batters: Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs,

All-rounders: Evan Jones, Marco Jansen, Wihan Lubbe, JJ Smuts

Bowlers: Roelof van der Merwe, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottniel Baartman

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals Possible Starting XI:

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing XI: Adam Rossington, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Roelof van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, Sisanda Magala, Ottniel Baartman

Paarl Royals probable playing XI: Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Jos Buttler, Dane Vilas, David Miller, Mitchell van Buuren, Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here