Sunrisers Hyderabad Appoint Brian Lara as Batting Coach, Dale Steyn Named Fast Bowling Coach

Sunrisers Hyderabad have added the legendary duo of Brian Lara and Dale Steyn to their star-studded backroom staff for the upcoming IPL season. SRH, a former champions, endured a horrible IPL 2021 as they finished last among the eight teams with just three wins from 14 matches.

While Lara, one of the greatest batters to have played cricket, has joined as the batting coach and strategic advisor, Steyn, one of the finest fast bowlers in history, will be their fast bowling coach.

Muttiah Muralitharan also has been given dual roles of being the spin bowling coach and strategy.

This is the latest step in SRH continuing to revamp their squad and support staff. They retained Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik ahead of the auction expected to be held in February next year.

Tom Moody also returned as their head coach while former Australia opener Simon Katich will be the assistant coach. Katich was earlier associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their head coach.

Former India international Hemang Badani has been named as their fielding coach and talent scout. Badani has won three Tamil Nadu Premier League titles as the head coach of Chepauk Super Gillies.

SRH’s IPL 2021 was a forgettable affair. They sacked David Warner as the captain midway through the season before dropping him as opener from the playing XI itself.

The appointment of Williamson as the full-time skipper didn’t bring much change as their disappointing campaign continued. SRH, who won IPL 2016 under Warner’s captaincy, finished the season with 11 defeats.

SRH Backroom staff: Tom Moody (Head Coach), Simon Katich (Assistant Coach), Dale Steyn (Fast Bowling coach), Muttiah Muralitharan (Strategy and Spin Bowling coach), Brian Lara (Strategic Advisor and Batting Coach), Hemang Badani (Fielding Coach and Scout)

