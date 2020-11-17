Sunrisers Hyderabad – How Have They Performed Over the Years in IPL

This franchise was assembled after the Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers were terminated by the Indian Premier League ( IPL). It has been a mixed bag for the side and they are one of the more consistent sides in the league.

The team is currently captained by David Warner and coached by Trevor Bayliss.

In their first year (2013), the side performed quite well and made it through to the playoffs but could not sustain the momentum and finished fourth in the league.

2014 was not a very successful year for the side as they could not find the early momentum and thus had to be content with the sixth spot in the league stage.

The story was much too same in 2015, and despite few tweaks made to the side, they still finished sixth in the side.

2016 was the year when the side changed their fortunes and took on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final where they took them down and clinched their maiden title under the captaincy of David Warner.

In 2017, the side fared much better and made it through to the playoffs, but then had to be content with the fourth position in the points table.

In 2018, the side reached the finals once again, but despite putting in their best performance, they were downed by Chennai Super Kings and finished runners up.

Sunrisers have always been a consistent team in the competition and have been smart in their auction bids. With a settled group of players, they found form in 2019 where they made it to the playoffs, but unfortunately, lost out in the eliminator and had to be content with the fourth place.

After a stuttering start, the side found some late momentum in 2020 and made it through to the playoffs where they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore, but then lost out to Delhi Capitals and had to be content with the third spot in the points table.