Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by SRH on Day 2
Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates: Full List of Players Bought by SRH on Day 2

Aiden Markram will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad. (AFP Photo)

Check out the live updates as Sunrisers Hyderabad finalise their squad on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 auction.

Cricketnext Staff

SRH IPL Auction Day 2 Live: 2016 IPL champions Sunrisers Hyderabad bought ten players on Day 1 - most across the ten teams - of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. They bought the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar among others.

Their costliest purchase on Day 1 was West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Pooran for whom they shelled out Rs 10.75 crore. Now, from their total purse of Rs 90 crore, they have already spent Rs 69.85 crore on retaining and buying a total of 13 players.

They are left with Rs 20.15 crore to fill the remaining 12 vacant spots.

Here’s how SRH spent their money on Day 1 of IPL Auction

Players Bought on Day 1

  1. Washington Sundar (Rs 8.75 crore)
  2. Nicholas Pooran (Rs 10.75 crore) - Overseas
  3. T Natarajan (Rs 4 crore)
  4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 4.2 crore)
  5. Priyam Garg (Rs 20 lakh)
  6. Rahul Tripathi (Rs 8.5 crore)
  7. Abhishek Sharma (Rs 6.5 crore)
  8. Kartik Tyagi (Rs 4 crore)
  9. Shreyas Gopal (Rs 75 lakh)
  10. Jagadeesha Suchith (Rs 20 lakh)

Here are the players bought by SRH on Day 2

  1. Aiden Markram (Rs 2.6 crore)

first published:February 13, 2022, 12:26 IST