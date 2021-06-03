Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Apologises To Fans For This Prank

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Khaleel Ahmed is using his wits to entertain his Instagram followers these days. On Thursday, the left-arm pacer shared two snaps of himself in two different looks and left his fans guessing if it’s Khaleel or not. While Khaleel looks all dashing in the first snap with his beard, in the second one he seems a lot younger without stubble.

Khaleel would look for a change in fortunes when the second phase of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021) would kick-start in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in September later this year. Khaleel had a poor run in the first phase of the league. He played five games for SRH in IPL 2021 and managed to pick just four wickets at an economy rate of 8.20.

Overall, he has played 22 games in IPL and picked 31 wickets at an average of 23.58 and an economy rate of 8.75. Khaleel made his IPL debut for SRH in 2018 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and had a wicket-less expensive outing. He did not feature in any other game for SRH in that season. However, he was fast-tracked in the national team the same year due to the variations in his bowling.

He made his ODI debut for India against Hong Kong during Asia Cup in September 2018 and picked three wickets while giving away 48 runs in his quota of ten overs. India went on to win the match by 26 runs as well as the tournament by defeating Bangladesh in the final.

Two months later, he made his T20I debut for India against West Indies at the Eden Gardens stadium. He picked one wicket for the men-in-blue as India won the match by five wickets.

However, Khaleel failed in consolidating his spot in the team India and was axed after playing just 11 ODIs and 14 T20Is. He played his last international match for India in November 2019 against Bangladesh.

