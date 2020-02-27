Sunrisers Hyderabad Reinstate David Warner as Captain Ahead of IPL 2020
Australian batsman David Warner, who led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL trophy as captain in 2016 but was forced to miss the 2018 season due to his ban for ball tampering has been reinstated as the team's captain ahead of the 2020 IPL season.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Reinstate David Warner as Captain Ahead of IPL 2020
Australian batsman David Warner, who led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL trophy as captain in 2016 but was forced to miss the 2018 season due to his ban for ball tampering has been reinstated as the team's captain ahead of the 2020 IPL season.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
IND v NZChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
SIN v THAChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
NEP v MALChristchurch HO
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 29 Feb, 2020
AUS v SAPaarl All Fixtures
Team Rankings