ICC WT20 WORLD CUP, 2020 Match 10, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 27 February, 2020

2ND INN

Australia Women

189/1 (20.0)

Australia Women
v/s
Bangladesh Women
Bangladesh Women*

95/4 (17.1)

Bangladesh Women need 95 runs in 17 balls at 33.52 rpo

Sunrisers Hyderabad Reinstate David Warner as Captain Ahead of IPL 2020

Australian batsman David Warner, who led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL trophy as captain in 2016 but was forced to miss the 2018 season due to his ban for ball tampering has been reinstated as the team's captain ahead of the 2020 IPL season.

February 27, 2020
Even though Warner returned to the team last year, he continued to play under new captain Kane Williamson. Now, the reigns have been handed back to Warner once again.

"I'm thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL 2020," Warner said in a message. "I'm extremely grateful to be given the opportunity to lead the team once again.

"I'd like to thank Kane and Bhuvi for the way you guys led throughout the last couple of years, you guys did an outstanding job. And I'll be leaning on you guys for support and your insight to the game as well. And to the management thank you once again for giving me this opportunity. And I'll try my very, very best to lifting that IPL Trophy this year," he added.

In the four seasons Warner has played for SRH, he has made 562, 848, 642 and 692 runs - finishing with the Orange Cap in 2015, 2017 and 2019. With 4706 from 126 IPL games, Warner is fourth in the list of the tournament's all-time run getters, behind Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma.

