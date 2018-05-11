Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad Role Has Helped Better Performance, Says Siddarth Kaul

PTI | Updated: May 11, 2018, 7:57 PM IST
IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderabad Role Has Helped Better Performance, Says Siddarth Kaul

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Siddharth Kaul celebrates a wicket. (BCCI)

Mumbai: He has been rewarded for his IPL performance with a national call-up and Siddarth Kaul attributes his success to a well-defined role set by the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the ongoing league.

The 27-year-old Kaul has impressed everyone with his performances in this year's Indian Premier League grabbing 13 wickets from 11 matches with an economy rate of 7.50.

"I am elated on my selection in the Indian team. The good wishes of my parents and my hardwork of over the years has paid off. My role in Sunrisers set-up has been well defined and that has helped me perform. Hopefully, I can continue my good form in India colours also," Kaul said.

Kaul had earlier been picked for senior India team during last year's home ODI series against Sri Lanka but didn't get to play a game.

Also Watch

IPL 11IPL 2018siddarth kaulsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: May 11, 2018, 7:56 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking