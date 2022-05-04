Sunrisers Hyderabad Sign Sushant Mishra as Replacement For Saurabh Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced the replacement for injured Saurabh Dubey for the remaining matches of Indian Premier League 2022. They have roped in Sushant Mishra as the replacement for medium-pacer who sustained a back injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Sushant Mishra is a young 21-year old left-arm medium-pacer from Ranchi. He has played four first-class matches and picked 13 wickets. He will join SRH at the price of INR 20 Lakh.

SRH will next clash against Delhi Capitals on Thursday at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

It will be easier said than done against an attack that has Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen who would be coming relentlessly at the DC batting unit to increase their points tally from 10 to 12.

The only good news for Capitals is Washington Sundar’s absence after a recurrence of a hand injury, and probably, Jagadeesha Suchith will be bowling his slow left-arm orthodox.

DC will however have to concentrate on young opener Abhishek Sharma (324 in nine games at 135 strike-rate approximately), who has been consistently giving good starts.

Skipper Kane Williamson hasn’t really set the stage on fire and SRH’s batting in their five wins mainly relied on Abhishek, Aiden Markram (263 in nine games) and Rahul Tripathi (228 in nine games).

The first game in which SRH’s bowling and batting came under the pump was against CSK when they conceded 200 plus runs in 20 overs, and then left too much at the end, with Nicholas Pooran scoring consolation runs.

