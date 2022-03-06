Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

After a horrendous season last year, Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to start afresh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a rejuvenated squad. They will kickstart their campaign on March 29 against Rajasthan Royals at Pune’s MCA Stadium.

The 15th edition of the tournament will commence from March 26 and the final will be played on May 29. Each of the 10 teams have to play 14 games in the league stages over a span of 2 months. (IPL 2022 Full Schedule)

Here’s the full schedule of SRH for IPL 2022:

DATE TIME PM/AM HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 29-03-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals MCA Stadium, Pune 04-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium 09-04-2022 03:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad DY Patil Stadium 11-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium 15-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders Brabourne - CCI 17-04-2022 03:30 PM Punjab Kings Sunrisers Hyderabad DY Patil Stadium 23-04-2022 07:30 PM Royal Challengers Bangalore Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne - CCI 27-04-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 01-05-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai Super Kings MCA Stadium, Pune 05-05-2022 07:30 PM Delhi Capitals Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne - CCI 08-05-2022 03:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium 14-05-2022 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium, Pune 17-05-2022 07:30 PM Mumbai Indians Sunrisers Hyderabad Wankhede Stadium 22-05-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Kane Williamson (R), Umran Malik (R), Abdul Samad (R), Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

