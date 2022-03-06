CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches
1-MIN READ

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Date, Time, Venue, Fixtures of All Matches

SRH, IPL 2022 schedule: Get the complete list of Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2022 fixtures, Match Timings, Dates, Venues,

Cricketnext Staff

After a horrendous season last year, Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to start afresh in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a rejuvenated squad. They will kickstart their campaign on March 29 against Rajasthan Royals at Pune’s MCA Stadium.

The 15th edition of the tournament will commence from March 26 and the final will be played on May 29. Each of the 10 teams have to play 14 games in the league stages over a span of 2 months. (IPL 2022 Full Schedule)

Here’s the full schedule of SRH for IPL 2022:

DATETIMEPM/AMHOME TEAMAWAY TEAMVENUE
29-03-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadRajasthan RoyalsMCA Stadium, Pune
04-04-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadLucknow Super GiantsDY Patil Stadium
09-04-202203:30PMChennai Super KingsSunrisers HyderabadDY Patil Stadium
11-04-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadGujarat TitansDY Patil Stadium
15-04-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadKolkata Knight RidersBrabourne  - CCI
17-04-202203:30PMPunjab  KingsSunrisers HyderabadDY Patil Stadium
23-04-202207:30PMRoyal Challengers BangaloreSunrisers HyderabadBrabourne  - CCI
27-04-202207:30PMGujarat TitansSunrisers HyderabadWankhede  Stadium
01-05-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super KingsMCA Stadium, Pune
05-05-202207:30PMDelhi CapitalsSunrisers HyderabadBrabourne  - CCI
08-05-202203:30PMSunrisers HyderabadRoyal Challengers BangaloreWankhede  Stadium
14-05-202207:30PMKolkata Knight RidersSunrisers HyderabadMCA Stadium, Pune
17-05-202207:30PMMumbai IndiansSunrisers HyderabadWankhede  Stadium
22-05-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadPunjab  KingsWankhede  Stadium
RELATED NEWS

Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad: Kane Williamson (R), Umran Malik (R), Abdul Samad (R), Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, J Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here

Cricketnext Staff

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More

Tags
first published:March 06, 2022, 18:42 IST