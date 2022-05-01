Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chennai Super Kings will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win game on Sunday in IPL. In their last IPL fixture, Chennai had to concede 11-run defeat against Punjab Kings. Ravindra Jadeja’s men have been in poor form in the ongoing edition of IPL. After playing eight games, they have managed to win just two matches.

On the other hand, fourth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad displayed some fine cricket in the current season of the IPL. Though in their last match, Hyderabad’s unbeaten run of five games came to an end as Kane Williamson’s side had to concede a five-wicket defeat against the current league leaders Gujarat Titans. After playing eight matches, Hyderabad have bagged 10 points so far.

Hyderabad and Chennai are set to take on each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played?

The 46th IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible Starting XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

