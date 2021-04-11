- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Dream 11, My Circle 11 Team Prediction: IPL SRH vs KKR Probable Playing XI
CricketNext brings you all the info you need on where to watch, and possible predictions for the upcoming match on Sunday
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 11, 2021, 4:37 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders have failed to prove their mettle in the last two seasons. Last season, KKR were unable to make it to the playoffs, whereas, Sunrisers Hyderabad finished third on the league table. The IPL 2021, Match 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 11, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The outing will start at 7:30 PM IST.
SRH vs KKR IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Live Streaming
The IPL 2021 SRH vs KKR live match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 HD, SD channels, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, SD channels. Fans can also live stream online on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV app.
SRH vs KKR IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Match Details
April 11 – 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
SRH vs KKR IPL 2021, Sunrisers Hyderabad playing 11 against Kolkata Knight Riders: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.
SRH vs KKR IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders playing 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C) Dinesh Karthik, Shakib al Hasan/Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy/Harbhajan Singh
