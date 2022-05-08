Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Royal Challengers Bangalore aim to keep their winning momentum intact as they are all set to take on a depleted Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL, on Sunday. The match between Hyderabad and Bangalore is slated to be played at the Wankhede Stadium.

Fourth-placed Bangalore have till now bagged 12 points after playing 11 matches in the ongoing edition of IPL.

On the other hand, Hyderabad have been in poor form recently as they have suffered three defeats in their last three matches. Now Kane Williamson’s men will be eager to clinch full two points against Bangalore to regain their winning momentum.

In their last match, Hyderabad conceded 207 runs in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad bowling unit could manage to pick up only three wickets in the game.

In reply, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran took their side close to the victory but eventually Hyderabad just managed to reach a total of 186 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?

The 54th IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take place on May 8, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Possible Starting XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

Royal Challengers Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

