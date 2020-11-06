SUP vs TRA Dream11 Predictions, IPL 2020, Supernovas vs Trailblazers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

SUP vs TRA Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / SUP vs TRA Dream11 Best Picks / SUP vs TRA Dream11 Captain / SUP vs TRA Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Trailblazers captained by Smriti Mandhana will look to record another win in the last league game of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 when they lock horns with defending champions Supernovas on Saturday at Sharjah. Mandhana’s team registered a huge win against Velocity as they bowled them out for a miserable 49 in their opening match of the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas lost in their opening fixture by five-wickets to Velocity. Supernovas find themselves in a spot as they are in a must-win situation to feature in the final.

A win for Trailblazers would book their spot in the finals, whereas, a win for the Supernova’s will lead to the exclusion of Velocity due to their superior Net Run-Rate (NRR).

November 05 – 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

SUP vs TRA IPL 2020, Velocity playing 11 against Trailblazers: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka

SUP vs TRA IPL 2020, Trailblazers playing 11 against Supernovas: Smriti Mandhana (C), Nattakan Chantam, Dayalan Hemalatha or Richa Ghosh, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone.