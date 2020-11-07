- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
SUP vs TRA, Match 3 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Challenge 2020 Supernovas vs Trailblazers
Supernovas vs Trailblazers, Challenge 2020 Match 3, Predicted XI: Defending champions Supernovas are in a must-win situation in the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur is leading Supernovas and Smriti Mandhana is the captain for Trailblazers.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
In the third and final league match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Supernovas will face Trailblazers at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will be played on Saturday, November 7 and will begin at 7:30 pm IST.Cricket fans in India can watch the match on Star Sports channel. The live streaming of the four-match series will be available on Hotstar.
Defending champions Supernovas lost in the opening fixture of the tournament by five-wickets to Velocity. The Trailblazers led by Smriti Mandhana started their campaign on an envious but good note as they defeated Mithali Raj’s Velocity by nine wickets. With such a massive win the Trailblazers will go top of the table with two points and a Net Run -Rate of +3.905. Velocity's NRR is -1.869 and Supernovas are at -0.204.
Both teams have a good presence of batting line-ups, bowling and all-rounder options to lean on. While Supernovas has Jemimah Rodrigues who was adjudged as the Player of the Series last year, Priya Punia, Ayush Soni. Their bowling attack has the likes of Shakera Salman, Poonam Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar. The Trailblazers also have some great names in their team’s line-up. Deandra Dotti, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami and Sophie Ecclestone, and their captain Smriti Mandhana to bank on.
SUP vs TRA Challenge 2020 Supernovas Possible Playing XI against Trailblazers: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia(wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka
SUP vs TRA Challenge 2020 Trailblazers Possible Playing XI against Supernovas: Smriti Mandhana (C), Nattakan Chantam, Dayalan Hemalatha or Richa Ghosh, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking