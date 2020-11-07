- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
SUP vs TRA, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Match 3: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report for Supernovas vs Trailblazers
SUP vs TRA, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Match 3: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report: The first match on this pitch saw both teams crossing the 120 run mark, while the second one turned out to be a very low scoring one
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
SUP vs TRA, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Match 3: Sharjah Weather Forecast and Pitch Report| The third match of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 will be played between Supernovas and Trailblazers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 07.30 pm IST on Saturday. It is going to be mostly sunny during the day with a maximum temperature of up to 32 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be around 23 degrees. There is a small chance of precipitation as per the forecast. The humidity can be as high as 47 per cent and the wind speed will be around 18 kmph.
Supernovas vs Trailblazers Sharjah Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium can be quite unpredictable as we have seen in the last two matches. The first match of this tournament saw both teams crossing the 120 run mark, while the second one turned out to be a very low scoring one.
Women’s T20 Challenge: Supernovas vs Trailbalzers, Match 2 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Supernovas vs Trailbalzers Live Streaming Online
The team, Velocity, which chased a target of 126 in the first match, fell for just 47 runs in the second. The credit goes to the measured bowling by the Trailblazers, especially Sophie Ecclestone, who picked four wickets while conceding just nine runs. Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad also picked two wickets each and restricted the flow of runs.
In the second innings, the Trailblazers showed that the pitch wasn’t that hard to bat on as they chased the modest target of 48 runs with ease. They did the job in just 7.5 overs and lost just one wicket.
Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Smriti Mandhana Says Plan to Attack Stumps Paid Off, as Trailblazers Thumped Velocity in Sharjah
It does get a bit tricky bowling in the second innings as the dew makes it hard for the bowlers to grip the ball. The outfield also helps the batsmen and chasing becomes much easier. So, the toss will play a crucial role here as the team winning it is likely to go for fielding first.
Supernovas vs Trailblazers 2020 Live Streaming/Telecast Details
WHAT: Supernovas vs Trailblazers
WHEN: November 7 at 07.30 pm IST
WHERE: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
TELECAST: Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD channels
LIVE STREAMING: Disney+ Hotstar
