SUP vs VEL Dream11 Predictions, Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Supernovas vs Velocity: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | After the men’s T20 teams paved their ways to the IPL playoffs 2020 in the current season of the cash-rich league being played in UAE, the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 is all set to commence from Wednesday, November 4 at Sharjah International Stadium. The 4-match series will witness three teams clashing against each other to claim the Women's T20 Challenge 2020 trophy.

In the first match of the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge, defending champions Supernovas, headed by Harmanpreet Kaur, will be up against Mithali Raj-led Velocity. The match, scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST, will be witness to some interesting action as two-time winners Supernovas are determined to make a victory hattrick.

While they first won the trophy against Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers in the one-off match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2018, the team again won in 2019 after beating Velocity in finals by four wickets at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

SUP vs VEL Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Supernovas vs Velocity Live Streaming

All the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 matches will be shown live on Star Sports India channels and games can also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

SUP vs VEL Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Supernovas vs Velocity: Live Score / Scorecard

SUP vs VEL Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Supernovas vs Velocity: Match Details

November 04 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Sharjah International Stadium

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 SUP vs VEL Dream11 team for Supernovas vs Velocity

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 SUP vs VEL Dream11 team for Supernovas vs Velocity captain: Chamari Atapattu

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 SUP vs VEL Dream11 team for Supernovas vs Velocity vice-captain: Danielle Wyatt

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 SUP vs VEL Dream11 team for Supernovas vs Velocity wicketkeeper: Taniya Bhatia

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 SUP vs VEL Dream11 team for Supernovas vs Velocity batsmen: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj, Danielle Wyatt

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 SUP vs VEL Dream11 team for Supernovas vs Velocity all-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Shikha Pandey, Suné Luus

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 SUP vs VEL Dream11 team for Supernovas vs Velocity XI bowlers: Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Leigh Kasperek

SUP vs VEL Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Supernovas playing 11 against Velocity: Taniya Bhatia (WK), Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Shashikala Siriwardene, Ayushi Soni, Muskan Malik, Shakera Selman, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav

SUP vs VEL Women's T20 Challenge 2020, Velocity playing 11 against Supernovas: Sushma Verma (WK), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Jahanara Alam, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus

