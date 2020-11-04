CRICKETNEXT

SUP vs VEL, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Match 1 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Supernovas vs Velocity

Supernovas vs Velocity, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Match 1, Predicted XI: The finalists of last season will be playing the first match of the season. Harmanpreet Kaur is leading the Supernovas and Mithali Raj is the captain for Velocity.

SUP vs VEL, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Match 1 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Supernovas vs Velocity

Supernovas Vs Velocity, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Match 1, Predicted XI l The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 will commence from Wednesday, November 4. The series is being played between three teams: Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers. There will be four matches in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 series and all of them will be played in United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

The Wednesday match between Supernovas and Velocity will commence from 7:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on Star Sports channel. The live streaming of the four match series will be available on Hotstar.

In terms of performance, both the teams were the finalists in the last season of the series. However, Supernovas have been on the winning side of the last two editions of the tournament.

Both the teams are being led by Indian women cricketers. Harmanpreet Kaur leads the two time winning team, the Supernovas, while the former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj is heading the Velocity. Both sides have a good combination of young and experienced cricketers, including Indian and international players.

In the previous two matches that the two teams played against each other in last season, Velocity was on the losing end of both. In the third match of the 2019 season in Jaipur, Supernovas beat Velocity by 12 runs. In the final match of last season, which took place on May 11, 2019, Supernovas defeated velocity by four wickets.

The final match of the series is scheduled for Monday, November 9.

SUP vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Supernovas Possible Playing XI against Velocity: Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket keeper), Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Poonam Yadav, Ayobanga Khaka

SUP vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Velocity Possible Playing XI against Supernovas: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj (captain), Sune Luus, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma (wicket keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jahanara Alam, Leigh Kasperek, Ekta Bisht

