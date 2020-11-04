SUP vs VEL, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Match 1 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Supernovas vs Velocity

- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended149/8(20.0) RR 7.45
MUM
HYD151/0(20.0) RR 7.45
Hyderabad beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueMatch Ended278/6(50.0) RR 5.56
ZIM
PAK278/9(50.0) RR 5.56
Zimbabwe tied with Pakistan (Zimbabwe win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
MI
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
SRH
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
SUP vs VEL, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Match 1 Predicted XIs: Playing XI for Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Supernovas vs Velocity
Supernovas vs Velocity, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Match 1, Predicted XI: The finalists of last season will be playing the first match of the season. Harmanpreet Kaur is leading the Supernovas and Mithali Raj is the captain for Velocity.
- Cricketnext Staff Trending Desk
- Updated: November 4, 2020, 10:51 AM IST
Supernovas Vs Velocity, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Match 1, Predicted XI l The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 will commence from Wednesday, November 4. The series is being played between three teams: Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazers. There will be four matches in the Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 series and all of them will be played in United Arab Emirates’ Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.
The Wednesday match between Supernovas and Velocity will commence from 7:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match on Star Sports channel. The live streaming of the four match series will be available on Hotstar.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
In terms of performance, both the teams were the finalists in the last season of the series. However, Supernovas have been on the winning side of the last two editions of the tournament.
Both the teams are being led by Indian women cricketers. Harmanpreet Kaur leads the two time winning team, the Supernovas, while the former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj is heading the Velocity. Both sides have a good combination of young and experienced cricketers, including Indian and international players.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
In the previous two matches that the two teams played against each other in last season, Velocity was on the losing end of both. In the third match of the 2019 season in Jaipur, Supernovas beat Velocity by 12 runs. In the final match of last season, which took place on May 11, 2019, Supernovas defeated velocity by four wickets.
The final match of the series is scheduled for Monday, November 9.
SUP vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Supernovas Possible Playing XI against Velocity: Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wicket keeper), Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Poonam Yadav, Ayobanga Khaka
Also Read: IPL 2020 Orange Cap Holder: KL Rahul Remains on Top With 670 Runs
SUP vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Velocity Possible Playing XI against Supernovas: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj (captain), Sune Luus, Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, Sushma Verma (wicket keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jahanara Alam, Leigh Kasperek, Ekta Bisht
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking