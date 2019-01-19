Super Over Thriller, Stunning Last Ball Catch Decide WBBL Finalists

Loading...
Birkett Stunner Helps Heat Prevail
Sydney Thunder needed five runs from the final ball and four for a super over. The in-form Nicola Carey struck the ball cleanly and it looked destined to cross the boundary line. But a stunning catch from Haidee Birkett at the boundary, helped her team win.
NO WORDS!— Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) January 19, 2019
An INCREDIBLE catch from Haidee Birkett sees the @HeatWBBL into their first ever #WBBLFinal! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uRj8SJYCCI
Batting first, Heat had posted a respectable 140/7, riding on Sammy-Jo Johnson’s 33 and Laura Harris’s late contribution of an unbeaten 32. For Thunder, Rachel Priest (44) got off to a flying start but regular wickets kept Heat in the game. Carey’s late cameo (19 off 10) was almost enough in the end but Birkett’s catch proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Perry’s All-round Heroics Takes Sixers Through
Ellyse Perry shone with both bat and ball to take the Sydney Sixers through to the final. She scored an unbeaten 54, well supported by South African skipper Dane Van Niekerk, who scored an unbeaten 51 to help her side pose a challenging score of 131. Sixers were struggling after being reduced to 33/4 before Perry and Niekerk put together an unbeaten 98 run stand.
Sophie Molineux single-handedly led the Melbourne Renegades charge in the second innings and was on strike when three were needed from the last ball. A combined effort from Erin Burns and Alyssa Healy took the match go to the super over.
SPEECHLESS.— Rebel Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) January 19, 2019
A super over for a spot in the final. Does it get any better? #WBBL04 pic.twitter.com/dAOPwvMThn
Renegades went first in the super-over, but Marizanne Kapp bowled well to restrict the score to just six. That was never going to be enough and Perry sealed the deal in style, hitting a six and ensuring Sixers went through with two balls to spare.
First Published: January 19, 2019, 2:25 PM IST