Super Smash 2020-21: Full Men’s Player Lists
The Super Smash series currently known as Dream11 Super Smash series will be the sixteenth edition of the domestic T20 cricket tournament in New Zealand.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 12, 2020, 7:20 PM IST
The Super Smash series currently known as Dream11 Super Smash series will be the sixteenth edition of the domestic T20 cricket tournament in New Zealand. The tournament consists of a double round-robin, with the top three teams qualifying for the play-offs. The competition has been held every year since 2005. The 2020–21 Dream11 Super Smash series will commence from December 24, 2020, and conclude on February 14, 2021.
WATCH: Hardik Pandya Meets Son Agastya After Four Months, Partner Natasa Stankovic Posts Video
New Zealand Cricket on June 15, 2020, had first announced the first round of contracts for domestic teams ahead of this season, however, the full schedule for the tournament was confirmed on September 29, 2020.
The list below details all players contracted domestically for each major team along with their New Zealand international colleagues who are nationally contracted. Most of these players will make up in the squads of the Super Smash 2020-21, however, there will be the inclusion of non-contracted players as well.
Auckland Aces
Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak
Contracted New Zealand internationals: Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson
Canterbury KingsTodd Astle, Chad Bowes, Jack Boyle, Leo Carter, Sean Davey, Cam Fletcher, Andrew Hazeldine, Tyler Lortan, Ken McClure, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Henry Shipley, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams
Contracted New Zealand internationals: Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls
Central Stags
Doug Bracewell, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Dane Cleaver, Greg Hay, Jayden Lennox, Christian Leopard, Adam Milne, Seth Rance, Brad Schmulian, Ben Smith, Blair Tickner, Ray Toole, Ben WheeleR, Bayley Wiggins, George Worker,
Contracted New Zealand internationals: Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Will Young
Northern Knights
James Baker, Peter Bocock, Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Katene Clarke, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich, Matthew Fisher, Zak Gibson, Brett Hampton, Scott Kuggeleijn, Brett Randell, Jeet Raval, Tim Seifert, Anurag Verma, Joe Walker
Contracted New Zealand internationals: Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson
Otago Volts
Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu, Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith
Wellington Firebirds
Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns, Troy Johnson, Iain McPeake, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband,
Contracted New Zealand internationals: Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking